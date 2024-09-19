Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 39500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.