IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $511.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

