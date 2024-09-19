IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.96 and last traded at $178.43. 72,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 134,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%.

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,245,713.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,558,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

