IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Up 46.9%

Shares of IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) were up 46.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

