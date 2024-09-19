Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Up 8.5%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 29,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Ilika Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

