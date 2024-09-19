IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 52,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

IMAC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

