Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 190.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.