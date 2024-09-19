Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 662,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 769,601 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Immunome Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 228.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

