ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of IPA opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 57.05% and a negative net margin of 110.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

