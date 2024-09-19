Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 2,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.