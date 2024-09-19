Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$99.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO
Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.