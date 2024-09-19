Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 294,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,151,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Imunon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Imunon, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

See Also

