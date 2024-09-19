Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.24.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

