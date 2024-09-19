Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 91,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 60,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

