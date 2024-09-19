Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

