Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Down 0.4%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.65. 24,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 28,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

