Ingenta plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
ING stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.35. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.78 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.16.
About Ingenta
