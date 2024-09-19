Ingenta plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ING stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.35. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.78 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.16.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

