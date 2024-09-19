InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 214,726 shares.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.