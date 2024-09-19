Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Acquires 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.
- On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of UNOV opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready for a Comeback
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.