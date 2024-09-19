Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Acquires 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNOV opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $13,744,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

