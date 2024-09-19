Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez Acquires 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,283.84.

On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.40.

Shares of UNOV opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $13,744,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

