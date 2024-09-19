Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Buys 9 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, with a total value of C$15,002.82.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,515.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,151.90.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
FFH opened at C$1,689.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The firm has a market cap of C$36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,585.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,542.80. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,070.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,699.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
