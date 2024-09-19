Insider Buying: Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Director Purchases 90,668 Shares of Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Schuyler bought 90,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forza X1 Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRZA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Forza X1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

