Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases 1,043 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $15,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

FRD opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

