Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Guidry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Guidry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Gary Guidry bought 40,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 165,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.56. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $248,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

