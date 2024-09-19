Insider Buying: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Buys 8,087 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,652,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,200,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.