Insider Buying: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Acquires 9,320 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 477,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,678. The company has a market cap of $403.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 949,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 98.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 222.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 124.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

