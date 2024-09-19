Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Acquires 1,782 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.92 per share, with a total value of C$15,895.44.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$8.95. 111,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The stock has a market cap of C$633.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

View Our Latest Report on NXR.UN

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.