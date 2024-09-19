Insider Buying: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Purchases 380 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

