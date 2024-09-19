Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CFO Purchases 19,500 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TALK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,683. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
