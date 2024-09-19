Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 25,841 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 297,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

