Insider Selling: Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Sells 73,500 Shares of Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$11,025.00.

Mark Robert Kolebaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 8th, Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

CVE:ADZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.17. 62,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,778. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals ( CVE:ADZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

