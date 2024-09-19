Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 82,316 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 12,450,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,044. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

