Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 82,316 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00.
Affirm Price Performance
Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 12,450,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,044. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
