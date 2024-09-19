Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 2,485 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 485,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

