Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells 1,490 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 443,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1,181.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.