Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 4,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $900,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40.

On Monday, June 24th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,830. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $2,596,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 38.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

