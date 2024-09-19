Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CEO Sells 618,014 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CompoSecure Trading Up 9.4 %
CompoSecure stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.82.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
