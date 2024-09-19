Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CEO Sells 618,014 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CompoSecure Trading Up 9.4 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.