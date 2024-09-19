Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

