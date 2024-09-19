Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells 8,976 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87.

On Monday, June 24th, Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

DYN stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 2,431,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

