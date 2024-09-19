Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $256,760.14 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 5,347,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,283. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

