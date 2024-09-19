Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells 4,402 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $756,000.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 168,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 119.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

