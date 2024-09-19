Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 4,956 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,726. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

