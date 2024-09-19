Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells 3,946 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $982.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

