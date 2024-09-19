Insider Selling: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £142,272 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.74), for a total transaction of £142,272 ($187,941.88).

Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.66), for a total transaction of £101,975.70 ($134,710.30).

MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 978.19. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 651 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,180 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,941.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

