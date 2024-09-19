Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,558 shares in the company, valued at $18,614,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Daniel Robinson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 30,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,974,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

