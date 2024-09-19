Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $332,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,241,515.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $170.94 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.