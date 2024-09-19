Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $332,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,241,515.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $170.94 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.