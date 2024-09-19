Insider Selling: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Rathie sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.70), for a total transaction of A$1,887,000.00 ($1,275,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

