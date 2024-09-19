Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells 2,977 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $109,296.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. PowerSchool’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

