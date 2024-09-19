Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $109,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,099.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $67,696.98.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $219,077.82.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

