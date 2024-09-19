Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Sells 6,406 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $145,672.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 247,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,350.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 4,967,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

