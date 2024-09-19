Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells 2,236 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $50,913.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 386,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,003.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Devendra Singh sold 5,360 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $119,796.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 15,274.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.