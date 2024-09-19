Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,582,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 1,944,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
